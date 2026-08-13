Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the June 2026 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 1130.39 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 32.19% to Rs 96.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 1130.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1040.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1130.391040.46 9 OPM %15.0014.38 -PBDT165.36124.98 32 PBT122.8890.53 36 NP96.8373.25 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.54 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 14.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Scoda Tubes standalone net profit declines 25.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 16.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Next Story