India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 1130.39 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 32.19% to Rs 96.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 1130.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1040.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1130.391040.4615.0014.38165.36124.98122.8890.5396.8373.25

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