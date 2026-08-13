India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 1130.39 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 32.19% to Rs 96.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 1130.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1040.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1130.391040.46 9 OPM %15.0014.38 -PBDT165.36124.98 32 PBT122.8890.53 36 NP96.8373.25 32
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