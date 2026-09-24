Avantel Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2026.

Avantel Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 September 2026.

India Glycols Ltd spiked 16.63% to Rs 301.2 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46081 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd soared 6.06% to Rs 155. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99292 shares in the past one month. South Indian Bank Ltd surged 5.29% to Rs 49.57. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.47 lakh shares in the past one month. Raymond Lifestyle Ltd rose 4.50% to Rs 707.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27290 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18450 shares in the past one month.