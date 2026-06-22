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India has emerged as the world's leading ship recycling nation in 2025, ranking first globally. India's share of global ship recycling increased to 35.4% in 2025 from 30.1% in 2024, according to the latest report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Ship recycling in India rose significantly to 2.99 million gross tons (GT) in 2025, up nearly 60% from 1.86 million GT in 2024. With this achievement, the target set under Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 to become the world's leading ship recycling nation has been achieved well ahead of schedule.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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