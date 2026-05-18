India has set target of achieving exports worth 1 trillion dollars this year, says Commerce Minister

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today said that India has set a target of achieving exports worth 1 trillion dollars this year and 2 trillion dollars over the next five years, asserting that this would be the true hallmark of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Addressing the website launch ceremony of Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav in New Delhi, he said exports this year have reached 863 billion dollars, nearly 5 per cent higher than the previous year, despite global challenges. He said both goods and services exports have increased, calling it a significant achievement in the present global environment.

Goyal said this is not merely the government's target but the nation's target, and the Central Government stands ready to provide whatever support is needed to achieve it. He said that over the last three-and-a-half years, efforts have been made towards Free Trade Agreements with nearly 38 developed countries, which will provide preferential access to large markets where Indian goods can be sold at lower import duties compared to competitors. He said these agreements will gradually come into effect, adding that the Oman FTA may come into force from 1 June, while other finalised FTAs awaiting paperwork will also become operational subsequently.