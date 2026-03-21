Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India hits landmark of one billion tonne coal production
India has successfully achieved the landmark of 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production on 20.03.2026 for the second year in a row, according to Ministry of Coal. This significant milestone underscores Indias growing self-reliance in the energy sector and its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to key industries. The ministry noted that this enhanced and sustained coal production level has enabled the country to effectively meet rising energy demands while supporting the power sector in maintaining record-high coal stock levels at coal-based thermal power plants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swan Defence drops after OFS concludes

Tata Motors PV announces marginal price hike on ICE portfolio from 1 April'26

Jubilant Foodworks announces change in senior management

Delhivery receives NCLT approves for scheme of amalgamation

Dr. Reddy's launches injectable semaglutide under the brand name Obeda

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story