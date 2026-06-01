India Home Loans reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 3.70 crore

India Home Loans reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.96% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 14.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.