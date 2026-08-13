India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.29% to Rs 2.47 croreNet profit of India Home Loans rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.29% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.474.28 -42 OPM %51.8246.26 -PBDT0.090.11 -18 PBT0.030.05 -40 NP0.060.01 500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content