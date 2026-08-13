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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2026 quarter

India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales decline 42.29% to Rs 2.47 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.29% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.474.28 -42 OPM %51.8246.26 -PBDT0.090.11 -18 PBT0.030.05 -40 NP0.060.01 500

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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