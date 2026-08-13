India Home Loans standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.29% to Rs 2.47 crore

Net profit of India Home Loans rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.29% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.474.2851.8246.260.090.110.030.050.060.01

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