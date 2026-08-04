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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Homes reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

India Homes reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of India Homes reported to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-4900.00 -PBDT-3.18-1.45 -119 PBT-3.21-1.48 -117 NP3.44-1.48 LP

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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