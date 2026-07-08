Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Hosts 13th AITIGA Joint Committee Meeting, Urges Faster Review to Deepen ASEAN Trade Cooperation

India Hosts 13th AITIGA Joint Committee Meeting, Urges Faster Review to Deepen ASEAN Trade Cooperation

Image
Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India hosted the 13th ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee (JC) and related meetings. The meetings are serving as an important platform to deepen cooperation, strengthen mutual understanding and advance constructive dialogue between India and ASEAN.

The Joint Committee provided strategic guidance to the Sub-Committees in their respective areas of work and urged them to expedite the finalisation of the outstanding chapters under the AITIGA Review. To maintain the momentum of negotiations, the Sub-Committees were assigned time-bound deliverables and encouraged to work closely towards achieving tangible outcomes within the agreed timelines.

The Joint Committee provided strategic guidance to the Sub-Committees in their respective areas of work and urged them to expedite the finalisation of the outstanding chapters under the AITIGA Review. To maintain the momentum of negotiations, the Sub-Committees were assigned time-bound deliverables and encouraged to work closely towards achieving tangible outcomes within the agreed timelines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Finance Corporation Ltd drops for fifth straight session

BSE Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank slips for fifth straight session

SEPC board OKs proposal to acquire 90% stake in Avenir International

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story