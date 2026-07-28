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Indias industrial output rose by 7.3 per cent in June compared to 5.1 per cent in the preceding month, mainly on the back of improved manufacturing sector performance and strong growth of the electricity and gas supply sector. This is the third monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data based on the new series. The growth rates of the sectors, Mining & Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management for the month of June 2026 are 1.0 percent, 7.8 percent, 10.6 percent and 6.1 percent respectively.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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