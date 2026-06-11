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India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 1771.30 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company declined 74.79% to Rs 203.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 808.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 1771.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1730.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.28% to Rs 1379.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2164.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 6962.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6186.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1771.301730.44 2 6962.426186.39 13 OPM %53.7297.56 -76.8993.52 - PBDT431.98588.96 -27 1998.092313.28 -14 PBT428.07585.77 -27 1983.822302.10 -14 NP203.95808.93 -75 1379.422164.77 -36

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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