India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 1901.73 croreNet profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 28.79% to Rs 536.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 416.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1901.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1635.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1901.731635.15 16 OPM %93.8078.62 -PBDT723.75569.35 27 PBT717.00565.92 27 NP536.51416.57 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content