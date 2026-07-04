India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement Comes into Force, Strengthening Investment Protection and Economic Partnership

The BIA is a landmark step towards strengthening bilateral economic relations and ensuring a secure and predictable investment climate, robust in protection of investment and investor with respect to their investments while being ﬂexible enough to retain sovereign policy space in line with legitimate public policy objectives, reﬂecting the modern principles and evolving jurisprudence of international investment law. The BIA is expected to contribute to increased cross-border investment activity and further deepen the economic partnership between India and Israel.
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