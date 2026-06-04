India Launches UPI payments in Cambodia through NPCI-ACLEDA bank partnership

National Payments Corporation of India has officially partnered with ACLEDA Bank to launch Unified Payments Interface (UPI) acceptance in Cambodia. The Ministry of Finance said that the first phase enables millions of Indian travellers to make seamless QR payments at over 4.5 million Cambodian merchants, with a two-way corridor to follow. It said that the in the subsequent phase, the corridor will become fully bi-directional. Cambodian citizens visiting India will soon be able to use their domestic banking and digital payment applications to scan millions of UPI QR codes throughout India. The Ministry said that UPI is accepted in eight countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar and Sri Lanka. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been actively pursuing interlinking of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with fast payment systems of other jurisdictions to promote cross-border payments. These initiatives are aligned with the G20 Roadmap for enhancing cross-border payments, with a focus on cheaper, efficient, more transparent, and more accessible payments.

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