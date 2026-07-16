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India logs USD 2.8 billion current account surplus in April-May, RBI data shows

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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India recorded a current account surplus of USD 2.8 billion during April-May 2026, compared with a deficit of USD 4.1 billion in the corresponding period last year, mainly aided by higher inward remittances from abroad and a rise in services exports, RBI data showed on Wednesday. However, the country's overall balance of payments registered a deficit of USD 11 billion during the first two months of the current fiscal year, compared to a surplus of USD 5 billion in the same period last year, according to the data. The merchandise trade deficit widened to USD 55.9 billion during the first two months of 2026-27 from USD 49.7 billion during April-May last fiscal year.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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