India-Mali Launch Inaugural Export Promotion Forum to Boost Bilateral Trade and Unlock New Investment Opportunities

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral economic ties, India and Mali institutionalised their growing commercial partnership through the inaugural IndiaMali Forum for the Promotion of Exports, setting the stage for deeper trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

India and Mali have witnessed robust growth in bilateral trade, which surpassed US$326.61 million in FY 202526, registering a 55 per cent increase over the previous financial year. Mali's principal exports to India include raw cotton, finished leather, cashew, lead, gum arabic and sesame while India's major exports comprise pharmaceuticals, cotton fabrics, two- and three-wheelers and bicycles. India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) Scheme has been the primary catalyst in strengthening bilateral trade. Against Mali's global exports of approximately US$4 billion, untapped export potential in the Indian market is estimated at nearly US$3.96 billion, signalling substantial room for growth.