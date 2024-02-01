Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Manufacturing Activity Continues Healthy Growth In January

India Manufacturing Activity Continues Healthy Growth In January

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In line with the inaugural HSBC Flash India PMI data, the final results for the manufacturing sector pointed to a pick-up in growth momentum at the start of 2024. Spurred by positive demand trends, firms noted the fastest increases in new orders and production in four months. International sales also expanded at a quicker pace, while companies scaled up input purchasing and became even more optimistic towards the year-ahead outlook for output.

There was a modest increase in input prices which, combined with rising labour and transportation costs, underpinned a quicker uptick in output charges.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) recovered from an 18-month low of 54.9 in December to 56.5 in January. The latest reading highlighted the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since last September.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

New orders placed with Indian goods producers rose at a sharp pace in January, and one that was the strongest in four months. Underlying data showed that the upturn in total sales was supported by a further increase in new export orders. Positive sales developments encouraged companies to scale up production volumes.

Meanwhile, input costs rose at the quickest rate in three months, albeit one that was moderate and among the weakest seen in three-and-a-half years. Rising input prices and demand strength, alongside greater transportation and wage costs, led manufacturers to increase their own fees in January.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dun &amp; Bradstreet and Jupiter Wagons Unveil the Indian Railway Freight Activity (IRFA) Index

Foodrik - India's Chana Sattu healthy snacking brand clocks 3x growth this year

India GST collection surges over 10% to Rs 1.72 lakh cr in January

Arogya World announces India's 2023 Healthy Workplaces

GM Modular is all set to organise 2nd Edition GM half Marathon on 7th January, 2024

Capital Goods shares fall

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks edge lower

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 43.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story