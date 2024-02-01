India Manufacturing Activity Continues Healthy Growth In January

In line with the inaugural HSBC Flash India PMI data, the final results for the manufacturing sector pointed to a pick-up in growth momentum at the start of 2024. Spurred by positive demand trends, firms noted the fastest increases in new orders and production in four months. International sales also expanded at a quicker pace, while companies scaled up input purchasing and became even more optimistic towards the year-ahead outlook for output.

There was a modest increase in input prices which, combined with rising labour and transportation costs, underpinned a quicker uptick in output charges.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) recovered from an 18-month low of 54.9 in December to 56.5 in January. The latest reading highlighted the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since last September.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

New orders placed with Indian goods producers rose at a sharp pace in January, and one that was the strongest in four months. Underlying data showed that the upturn in total sales was supported by a further increase in new export orders. Positive sales developments encouraged companies to scale up production volumes.

Meanwhile, input costs rose at the quickest rate in three months, albeit one that was moderate and among the weakest seen in three-and-a-half years. Rising input prices and demand strength, alongside greater transportation and wage costs, led manufacturers to increase their own fees in January.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News