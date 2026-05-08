India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 39.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 210.72 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 39.82% to Rs 33.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 210.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.39% to Rs 96.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 837.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 788.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.