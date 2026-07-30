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India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.12% to Rs 234.29 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 6.32% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.12% to Rs 234.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales234.29196.69 19 OPM %7.767.15 -PBDT27.8526.03 7 PBT27.4425.67 7 NP21.7020.41 6

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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