India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.12% to Rs 234.29 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 6.32% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.12% to Rs 234.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.234.29196.697.767.1527.8526.0327.4425.6721.7020.41

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