India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 47.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 299.46 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 47.41% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 299.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.11% to Rs 111.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 1068.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 844.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.