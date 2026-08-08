India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit rises 16.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.51% to Rs 304.48 croreNet profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 16.01% to Rs 27.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.51% to Rs 304.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 224.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales304.48224.70 36 OPM %10.5310.17 -PBDT40.0734.75 15 PBT34.8430.54 14 NP27.0323.30 16
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