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India-Oman CEPA to Boost Exports, Jobs, Farmers' Welfare and Shared Prosperity, Says Piyush Goyal

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has shared an article written by Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal highlighting how the IndiaOman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) offers Indian exporters an opportunity to diversify markets, boost job creation, safeguard farmers interests and foster shared prosperity between the two countries. It further emphasises that the governments efforts to sign trade agreements with developed countries help improve the lives of every Indian. He emphasizes that the government's efforts to sign trade agreements with developed countries help improve the lives of every Indian.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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