India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 251.76 croreNet profit of India Pesticides declined 34.82% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 251.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 275.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales251.76275.18 -9 OPM %14.0916.43 -PBDT36.7252.25 -30 PBT30.8547.08 -34 NP22.7434.89 -35
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