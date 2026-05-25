India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.59% to Rs 266.49 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 40.65% to Rs 30.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.59% to Rs 266.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.81% to Rs 119.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 1057.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 828.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.