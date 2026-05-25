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India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 40.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 28.59% to Rs 266.49 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 40.65% to Rs 30.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.59% to Rs 266.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.81% to Rs 119.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 1057.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 828.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales266.49207.24 29 1057.42828.60 28 OPM %15.7015.32 -16.4114.43 - PBDT43.0633.60 28 187.10129.55 44 PBT37.8728.86 31 165.85111.36 49 NP30.6221.77 41 119.8382.18 46

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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