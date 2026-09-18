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India Pesticides receives approvals for certain products in UK and Argentina

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Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
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India Pesticides announced that it has received Technical Equivalence approval for one of its insecticide products in the United Kingdom and registration for one of its herbicide products in Argentina. These approvals mark an important step in the Company's international growth strategy and expand its access to two key overseas markets.

Commenting on the performance, Dheeraj Kumar Jain, Chief Executive Officer said: "These approvals are aligned with our strategy of increasing the contribution from international markets and building a diversified export portfolio. Access to the United Kingdom and Argentina will enable us to engage with new customers and commercialise our products across additional geographies. We will continue to invest in regulatory registrations and product development to scale our global business and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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