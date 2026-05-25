India Pesticides jumped 6.63% to Rs 176.15 after the company reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 43.70% to Rs 31.04 crore, compared with Rs 21.60 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 28.59% YoY to Rs 266.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses climbed 28.10% YoY to Rs 232.71 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 142.37 crore, up 19.20% year-on-year, while employee benefit expenses rose 18.86% to Rs 16.19 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 31.21% to Rs 37.87 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 28.86 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 46.34% to Rs 120.21 crore in FY26, while revenue from operations increased 27.61% to Rs 1,057.42 crore compared with FY25. Anand S. Agarwal, director, founder & promoter, said, As FY2025-26 concludes, the agrochemical industry continued to navigate a dynamic operating environment shaped by changing global demand patterns, pricing pressures and evolving supply chain conditions. Despite these challenges, India Pesticides Limited delivered a strong operational and financial performance, supported by strong demand in the Indian market, higher capacity utilization, and consistent execution across key business segments. Our continued focus on process optimization, backward integration, and strengthening customer relationships enabled us to sustain growth momentum during the year.

A key milestone during the year was India Pesticides crossing the Rs 1,000 crore revenue mark for the first time, reflecting the companys strong execution capabilities, expanding market presence and improving operational efficiencies. This achievement highlights our confidence in sustaining long-term growth through capacity expansion, backward integration and continued focus on innovation-led manufacturing. Our R&D and project engineering capabilities continue to remain a core strength of the company. During the year, we received multiple product registrations across Indian and international markets, while our in-house R&D efforts supported process innovation, cost optimization, and development of new molecules and intermediates. The company remains focused on enhancing manufacturing efficiency and expanding its differentiated product portfolio.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to expanding its manufacturing capabilities, strengthening backward integration, and enhancing its presence across Indian and international markets. With strong customer relationships, a diversified product portfolio, ongoing capacity expansion, and a continued focus on innovation and operational efficiency, we believe India Pesticides Limited is well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the upcoming 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has fixed Monday, 24 August 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend. The register of members and share transfer books will remain closed from 25 August 2026 to 31 August 2026, both days inclusive, for the purpose of dividend payment.