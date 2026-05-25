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India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of India Radiators reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.060.06 0 OPM %-350.00-1050.00 --1383.33-416.67 - PBDT-0.29-0.41 29 -1.69-1.05 -61 PBT-0.29-0.41 29 -1.69-1.05 -61 NP-0.24-0.36 33 -1.48-0.85 -74

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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