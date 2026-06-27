India Ratings and Research reaffimrs ratings of DCW at 'A/A1'

DCW said that India Ratings and Research has affirmed its rating on the credit facilities of the company at 'IND A/Stable/IND A1'.

India Ratings and Research stated that the affirmation continues to reflect DCWs robust business profile, supported by a diversified product mix with multiple end-use applications.

Further, the companys operational profile is supported by the steady increase in the profitability of its specialty chemicals segment over FY21-FY26, which structurally improves its EBITDA profile.

The higher margins and the lower volatility in the specialty chemicals segment help soften the impact of the weakness and volatility in the commodity chemicals segment, which remained weak over FY24-FY26.

The ratings also benefit from DCWs comfortable credit metrics and adequate liquidity profile, driven by the maintenance of cash and equivalents that support its ability to navigate through volatile commodity cycles. The agency expects DCWs credit metrics to remain comfortable over FY27-FY28, backed by a healthy EBITDA and the absence of large capex plans. However, the ratings remain constrained by DCWs scale of profitability and its susceptibility to cyclical lows in prices. While FY22-FY23 witnessed supernormal profits due to a sharp cyclical increase in chemical prices, DCWs FY26 EBITDA remained close to FY21 levels despite increased contribution from the specialty chemicals segment.

Notwithstanding some recovery, led by improved caustic prices and clearance of old synthetic rutile inventory, the commodity segment EBITDA remained significantly lower than the historical averages with margins remaining low (3.5%, around 10%), mainly due to the subdued polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and soda ash prices. As a result of subdued commodity prices, DCWs EBITDA was lower than the managements expectations for FY26. The management expects a significant uptick in the EBITDA over the near-to-medium term, driven by increased contribution from the specialty chemicals segment backed by higher CPVC and synthetic iron oxide pigments (SIOP) capacities, as well as some improvement in the performance of the commodity chemicals division.