India records historic growth in wind energy with 6.1 GW Addition in FY26

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi highlighted India's remarkable progress in the wind energy sector and reaffirming the Government's commitment to accelerating the country's clean energy transition. In speech, Joshi noted that India has recorded its best-ever year in wind energy capacity addition, with a historic 6.1 GW added during 2025-26. India currently ranks fourth globally in wind energy, with over 56.1 GW installed capacity and an additional 28 GW under implementation.

Emphasising the vast untapped potential of the sector, the Minister highlighted that India's wind energy potential at 150 metres hub height is estimated at nearly 1164 GW. He expressed confidence that with sustained efforts, the country will achieve 100 GW wind capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036, contributing significantly to the net-zero target by 2070. The Minister underlined that wind energy plays a critical role in stabilising India's energy system, particularly due to its peak generation during evening and night hours, which aligns with high demand periods. He noted that nearly 45% of wind power generation occurs during peak demand hours, making it a vital complement to solar energy.