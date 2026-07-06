India's auto retail sales record best-ever June performance across segments

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has reported the highest-ever vehicle retail sales for the month of June, with all major segments recording their best June performance.

Total vehicle retail sales reached 25,57,234 units in June 2026, registering 21.83% yearly growth and a 1.03% increase over May.

2Ws recorded retail sales of 18,28,458 units, up 21.22% annually, making it the best June on record for the segment. On a monthly basis, however, sales were 0.89% lower.

CV retail sales stood at 90,972 units, growing 16.88% year-on-year to their highest-ever June level. Rural markets outperformed urban areas, with sales rising 21.63% annually compared with 12.75% in urban markets, reflecting broader demand for goods transportation beyond metro cities.

PV retail sales emerged as the strongest-performing segment, reaching 4,10,853 units, up 28.63% annually and 2.05% higher than May, marking the best June ever. Rural PV sales grew 35.09% year-on-year, outpacing urban growth of 24.67%. However, compared with May, rural PV sales declined 0.11%, while urban sales increased 3.54%, indicating a temporary monsoon-related slowdown in rural demand. 3Ws registered retail sales of 1,20,889 units, a 16.20% yearly increase, while EV penetration in the segment rose to 64.08%, the highest-ever June performance. Tractor retail sales stood at 1,00,818 units, rising 25.31% annually and 21.33% over May, making it the second-best June on record, supported by pre-Kharif farm activity.