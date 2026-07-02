Indias captive and commercial coal mining sector continued its growth momentum in June 2026, recording higher production and dispatch during the month. Coal production from captive and commercial mines stood at 17.88 Million Tonnes (MT) in June 2026 of FY 202627, while coal dispatch reached 18.55 MT. Production increased by 14.9% over June 2025, when output stood at 15.56 MT. During the first quarter of FY 202627, from April to June 2026, cumulative coal production increased by 5.35% compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Coal dispatch during the quarter also recorded a year-on-year increase of 1.70%.

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