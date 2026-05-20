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India's core industries grow at 1.7% in Apr-26, Cement production continues to spike

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
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The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.7 per cent (provisional) in April, 2026 as compared to the Index in April, 2025. The production of Cement, Steel and Electricity recorded positive growth in April, 2026. The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for March 2026 was observed at 1.2 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to March, 2025-26 is 2.7 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal - Coal production decreased by 8.7 per cent in April, 2026 over April, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 0.5 per cent during April to March, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production declined by 3.9 per cent in April, 2026 over April, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 2.8 per cent during April to March, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production declined by 4.3 per cent in April, 2026 over April, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 2.8 per cent during April to March, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production declined by 0.5 per cent in April, 2026 over April, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 0.1 per cent during April to March, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production declined by 8.6 per cent in April, 2026 over April, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 0.1 per cent during April to March, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production increased by 6.2 per cent in April, 2026 over April, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 9.5 per cent during April to March, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production increased by 9.4 per cent in April, 2026 over April, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 8.7 per cent during April to March, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation increased by 4.1 per cent in April, 2026 over April, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 1.0 per cent during April to March, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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