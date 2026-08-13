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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's crude oil demand to surge 7% in 2027
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC has stated in a monthly update that Indias crude oil demand is seen rising at an impressive pace. OPEC expects local oil demand at 5.71 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2026 and expects it to hit 6.11 mbpd in 2027 though bulk of these gains will be driven by a spike in demand in last quarter of the year. This marks a surge of 7%. OPEC estimates Indias crude oil production is likely to be steady at 0.82 mbpd for in 206, unchanged on the year.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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