India's steel sector sustained its growth trajectory in May 2026, recording year-on-year gains across key production and consumption indicators. Crude steel production reached 14.21 million tonnes in May 2026, up 2.9% year-on-year (YoY). Hot metal production grew 2.0% YoY, while pig iron output (0.77 million tonnes) posted a growth of 1.1% YoY. Finished steel production reached 13.94 million tonnes in May 2026, up 7.7% YoY. Finished steel consumption in May 2026 was 14.33 million tonnes, registering growth of 9.0% YoY.

Crude steel production was 28.04 million tonnes during Apr-May 2026, up 2.7% over the corresponding period last year (CPLY), compared with 27.30 million tonnes in April-May 2025. Hot metal production grew 2.7% CPLY, while pig iron output (1.50 million tonnes) posted a growth of 0.2% CPLY. Finished steel production reached 27.36 million tonnes, up 6.4% CPLY. Finished steel consumption in April-May 2026 was 27.36 million tonnes, registering growth of 8.7% CPLY, driven by sustained demand from construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing end-use segments.