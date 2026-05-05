India's defence production reached Rs 1.54 lakh crore recording 174% rise in one decade

Government noted in a latest update that over last decade, India has transitioned from being a major importer of defence equipment to an emerging exporter, with defence production reaching Rs 1.54 lakh crore recording 174 % rise in one decade and export growth rising to Rs 23,622 crore recording 34times rise in one decade. The Minister said a substantial contribution of around Rs 15,000 crore to total exports came from the private sector, reflecting a major shift towards collaborative defence manufacturing. The current budget 2026-27 earmarks Rs 681000 crore for budget, which is 9.5 % more than last year.

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