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India's ECB filings moderate to USD 5.43 billion in March, says RBI

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Foreign borrowing filings by companies and lenders halved to USD 5.43 billion in March amid financial market volatilities following the West Asia conflict, the RBI said on Thursday. The proposals filed by Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), were lower than the USD 11.04 billion they had filed in March 2025, but higher than preceding February's USD 4.59 billion, the RBI said. Of the total, intent from general permission stood at USD 5.22 billion in March 2026, and special permission was USD 212 million, according to data.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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