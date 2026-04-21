India's economy projected to grow at 6.4% despite global headwinds: UN

India's economy is projected to grow at 6.4 per cent this year and 6.6 per cent in 2027, according to a report by the United Nations. The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said in the report released Monday that economies in South and South-West Asia grew by 5.4% in 2025, compared to 5.2% in 2024, driven largely by strong growth in India. India's growth edged up to 7.4% in 2025, supported by robust consumption, especially from the rural economy along with goods and services tax rate cuts, and export frontloading ahead of the United States tariffs, the report, titled Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2026, said. Further, it added that although Asia-Pacific economies continued to grow faster than the rest of the world, deepening geopolitical conflicts and rising trade protectionism are adding pressure on economic prospects. Rising geopolitical conflicts and elevated tariffs have spiked uncertainty and are weighing on the prospects.