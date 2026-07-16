India's Energy storage capacity projected to increase significantly

Indias Energy storage capacity is projected to increase significantly across major technologies, with Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacities reaching 94 GW and 80 GW, respectively, by 203536, according to Ministry of Statistics. The sustained growth reflects India's strategic focus on strengthening grid reliability and enabling higher renewable energy integration.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content