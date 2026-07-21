India's external trade has remained resilient despite challenging global conditions in recent years

India's 8th Trade Policy Review (TPR) meeting at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is scheduled to be held on 21st and 23rd July 2026. The review is carried out on the basis of two principal documents; a policy statement submitted by the Member under review (Government Report) and a report prepared by the WTO Secretariat, which is circulated to all Members. All WTO Members are subject to review at regular intervals, with the frequency determined by their share of world trade. India's TPRs are conducted once every five years. The 8th TPR covers the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2025.

The TPR process for India began in June 2025. Over the fourteen-month period, the Department of Commerce, in consultation with more than 100 Ministries, Departments and Organisations, participated in the process. India's performance during the review period has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Following the pandemic-induced contraction and increased global uncertainties, the economy staged a strong rebound and has since sustained high growth rates, establishing itself as the fastest-growing among major economies. India's external trade has also remained resilient despite challenging global conditions. In 2025-26, total exports of merchandise and services reached an all-time high of US$ 863.1 billion, registering a growth of 6.3 per cent over US$ 676.5 billion in 2021-22.