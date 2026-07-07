India's finished steel production up around 6% in June quarter, consumption spurts 8.3%

Indias steel industry continued to edge higher during the first quarter of Financial Year 2026. Latest data released by the Ministry of Steel showed that Indias crude steel production stood at 42.1 million tonnes during the first quarter of FY2027, up around 3 Percent compared to 40.8 million tonnes produced during the same period of the previous financial year. Finished steel production increased by around 6 Percent to hit 41 million tonnes in first quarter of current fiscal. Hot metal production, a critical intermediate product in steel manufacturing, also registered positive growth. Production reached 23.5 million tonnes during the quarter, up 1.4 Percent year-on-year. Finished steel consumption surged by 8.3 Percent year-on-year to 41.6 million tonnes during April-June 2026, compared to the same period last year. Crude steel production in June stood at 14.1 million tonnes, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 3.9 Percent.

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