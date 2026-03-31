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India's fiscal deficit at 80.4% of FY26 budget target till Feb: CGA

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Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
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The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 12.52 lakh crore at the end of February, or 80.4 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26 compared to 85.8 per cent in the year-ago period, according to government data released on Monday. The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.58 lakh crore. According to monthly accounts released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Centre's total receipts stood at Rs 27.91 lakh crore, or 82 per cent of the budget target by February-end 2026.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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