India's forex reserves drop $5.65 billion to $666.93 billion

India's forex reserves dropped $5.654 billion to $666.933 billion during the week ended June 26, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended June 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $150 million to $541.067 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Value of gold reserves declined $5.394 billion to $102.536 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $89 million at $18.558 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $21 million to $4.772 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.