Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves fall $14.89 billion to $766 billion
Indias forex reserves dropped by USD 14.881 billion to USD 765.901 billion during the week ended September 18 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

For the week ended September 18, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, fell by USD 14.816 billion to USD 630.980 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The value of gold reserves increased by USD 68 million to USD 111.292 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down USD 106 million to USD 18.739 billion. Indias reserve position with the IMF stood at USD 4.89 billion.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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