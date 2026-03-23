India's forex reserves fall $7.05 billion to $709.76 billion

Indias foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 7.052 billion to USD 709.759 billion in the week ended 13 March, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

This marks the second consecutive weekly fall in the countrys forex kitty. In the previous reporting week, reserves had dropped by USD 11.683 billion to USD 716.81 billion. The reserves had touched an all-time high of USD 725.727 billion in the week ended 13 February this year.

The latest decline was primarily driven by a sharp fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), which form the largest component of the reserves. FCAs fell by USD 7.678 billion to USD 555.568 billion during the reporting week.