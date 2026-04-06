Indias foreign exchange reserves dipped by USD 10.288 billion to USD 688.058 billion during the week that ended on 27 March 2026, as per the data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The decline was primarily driven by a sharp fall in foreign currency assets (FCAs), which form the largest component of the reserves. FCAs fell by USD 6.622 billion to USD 551.072 billion during the reporting week. Expressed in US dollar terms, foreign currency assets reflect the impact of movements in non-dollar currencies such as the Euro, Pound and Yen, which are part of the reserves. The value of gold reserves registered a decrease during the week. Gold holdings dipped by USD 3.666 billion to USD 113.521 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by USD 17 million to USD 18.649 billion. Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also slipped by USD 17 million to USD 4.816 billion during the week. Foreign exchange reserves of India have seen a sharp decline in the March 2026 - tumbling by the $30.5 billion after falling from record high.