Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves gain US$6.30 billion
India's forex reserves rose by USD 6.295 billion to USD 696.988 billion during the week ended May 8, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had dropped by USD 7.794 billion to USD 690.693 billion in the previous reporting week. The forex kitty had hit an all-time high of USD 728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia crisis. For the week ended May 8, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 562 million to USD 552.387 billion. Value of gold reserves soared by USD 5.637 billion to USD 120.853 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) also rose by USD 84 million to USD 18.873 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; consumer durables shares tumble

Tata Power and DGPC, Bhutan signs MoU to establish comprehensive skill development ecosystem

Maruti Suzuki India commences commercial production at 2nd plant in Kharkhoda

JSW Energy divests partial stake in JSW Steel for Rs 3,150 cr

Sakar Healthcare jumps after Gautam Baid-founded fund buys stake via bulk deal

First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story