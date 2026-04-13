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India's forex reserves jump by $9 billion to $697.12 billion

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Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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India's forex reserves jumped by $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion for the week ended April 3, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

For the week ended April 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.784 billion to $552.856 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Value of gold reserves increased by $7.221 billion to $120.742 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $58 million to $18.707 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at $4.816 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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