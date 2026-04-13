India's forex reserves jump by $9 billion to $697.12 billion

For the week ended April 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.784 billion to $552.856 billion, the central bank's data showed.
Value of gold reserves increased by $7.221 billion to $120.742 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $58 million to $18.707 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was unchanged at $4.816 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.
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