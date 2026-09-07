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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise by $11.47 billion to hit record high of $740.80 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $11.47 billion to hit record high of $740.80 billion

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Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $11.47 billion to $740.80 billion in the week ended August 28, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

In addition, foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of reserves, increased by $9.337 billion during the week to $600.67 billion.

Moreover, gold reserves rose by $2.191 billion on the week to $116.409 billion. India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund stood at $18.81 billion, down $43 million from the previous week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $11 million during the week to $4.914 billion.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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