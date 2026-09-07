India's forex reserves rise by $11.47 billion to hit record high of $740.80 billion

In addition, foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of reserves, increased by $9.337 billion during the week to $600.67 billion.
Moreover, gold reserves rose by $2.191 billion on the week to $116.409 billion. India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund stood at $18.81 billion, down $43 million from the previous week.
The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $11 million during the week to $4.914 billion.
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