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India's forex reserves rise to new lifetime high of $785.71 billion

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Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Indias forex reserves jumped by a record USD 44.903 billion to a new lifetime high of USD 785.706 billion during the week ended September 4, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended September 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased USD 47.498 billion to USD 648.168 billion.

Value of gold reserves decreased USD 2.594 billion to USD 113.816 billion during the week, the RBI said, adding that the special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by USD 4 million at USD 18.806 billion.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was up USD 2 million to USD 4.916 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex banks data.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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