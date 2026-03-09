Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves up by $4.88 billion to record high of $728.5 billion

India's forex reserves up by $4.88 billion to record high of $728.5 billion

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves went up by $4.88 billion to reach record high of $728.5 billion in the week ending February 27, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

For the week ended February 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $561 million to $573.13 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

The value of the gold reserves increased by $4.141 billion to $131.63 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $26 million to $18.866 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also went up by $158 million to $4.873 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

